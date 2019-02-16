Drone came just ‘five metres’ from Sumburgh flight

A plane carrying passengers from Sumburgh Airport flew so close to a drone that a “definite risk of collision had existed.”

That was the findings of a recent report from the UK Airprox Board, who monitor incidents of aircraft flying in close proximity to each other.

The incident occurred on 24th November when the plane, with 25 passengers on board, was nine miles south-west of its Glasgow Airport destination.

Both pilots of the Saab 2000 aircraft reported seeing the drone which is said to have flown “five metres above the Captain’s window moving in a straight line and at high speed.”

The board reports that the drone was flying above the permitted maximum height of 400 metres and was “endangering” other aircraft in the area.