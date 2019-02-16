16th February 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Drone came just ‘five metres’ from Sumburgh flight

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

A plane carrying passengers from Sumburgh Airport flew so close to a drone that a “definite risk of collision had existed.”

That was the findings of a recent report from the UK Airprox Board, who monitor incidents of aircraft flying in close proximity to each other.

The incident occurred on 24th November when the plane, with 25 passengers on board, was nine miles south-west of its Glasgow Airport destination.

Both pilots of the Saab 2000 aircraft reported seeing the drone which is said to have flown “five metres above the Captain’s window moving in a straight line and at high speed.”

The board reports that the drone was flying above the permitted maximum height of 400 metres and was “endangering” other aircraft in the area.

Tags:
Drones
Sumburgh Airport

More articles about Drones and Sumburgh Airport

Sumburgh passenger numbers drop due to changes in oil sector flight patterns
Sumburgh passenger numbers drop due to changes in oil sector flight patterns
16/02/2019
Airport staff defended after criticism over parking system
Airport staff defended after criticism over parking system
20/01/2019
Vandalism incident takes place in Sumburgh Airport car park
Vandalism incident takes place in Sumburgh Airport car park
02/01/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top