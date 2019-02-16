16th February 2019
Sumburgh passenger numbers drop due to changes in oil sector flight patterns

Sumburgh Airport saw passenger numbers drop last year, largely due to changes in oil traffic movements.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) says passenger movements dipped 8.5 per cent from 406,537 in 2017 to 372,064.

The airport authority has put the change down to a reduction in helicopter traffic, with oil and gas companies altering their flight patterns to support offshore operations.

Many North Sea operators are known to be flying direct from Aberdeen.

