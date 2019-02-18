Appeal for witnesses after dangerous driving incident

Police are appealing for witnesses after a dangerous driving incident at the weekend.

The incident is said to have taken place on the A970 near the Dale Golf Course on Saturday afternoon at around half past three.

Police say a black VW Polo was driving too fast around a tight corner. The driver is said to have lost control, resulting in the rear end of the car entering the other side of the road – which almost caused a crash with another vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland in Shetland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Alternatively, they can attend at Lerwick Police Station.