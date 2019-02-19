20th February 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Owl species spotted in isles for first time since 1912

0 comments, , by , in Environment, Headlines, News

The Tengmalm’s owl at Tumblin. Photo: John Coutts

A Tengmalm’s owl has been discovered in a garden at Tumblin, Bixter.

There have only been four previous Shetland records, the last being in 1912 in Unst.

Erik and Jackie Moar opened their curtains to find a cute little owl sitting in the tree outside the bedroom. They put the photo on Facebook on Tuesday and within a short while both Hugh Harrop and Dennis and John Coutts knew this was something much rarer than the normal long-eared owls that are seen in Shetland trees.

The Tengmalm’s owl is a very rare vagrant from Northern Europe and Siberia and will be a new bird for all Shetland listers (twitchers).

About Jim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top