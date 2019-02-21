Brexit could force isles police to send help south

Chief inspector Lindsay Tulloch has not ruled out isles police officers being sent to other parts of the UK in the event of disruption emerging from a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Tulloch was speaking at the community safety and resilience board meeting in Lerwick Town Hall this morning.

He was asked by Shetland South councillor Allison Duncan whether officers might be moved from Shetland to places such as Dover to provide extra support if there is public disorder flowing from a no-deal departure from the EU.

Mr Tulloch said: “It’s really difficult for me to say at the moment if we will be affected by that here in Shetland.”

But he added: “Following the 29th March there is definitely planning from Police Scotland to support colleagues.”

Mr Tulloch said that if isles officers did have to be relocated, it would only be those who were officially on rest who would be chosen.

The police chief also fielded questions on a variety of different subjects throughout the two-hour meeting.

Mr Duncan quizzed Mr Tulloch about party buses, for instance, asking whether underage drinking was a problem.

Mr Tulloch said there had been a number of occasions where children had been found on the buses.

“Generally party buses are quite controlled but there are incidents where we have to give it proper attention to ensure no crimes are being committed,” said Mr Tulloch, who added, in response to another query from Mr Duncan, that drugs had not been encountered on the buses.

The crime detection rate later came under fire from Shetland North councillor Alastair Cooper, who said the 70 per cent figure was “not good” and suggested it had been higher in the past.

“As a community we should be aspiring to keep these figures up,” Mr Cooper said, adding: “The detection rate has to be high before we can say we have a safe community.”

Mr Tulloch said: “The reporting crime rate has gone down but some of the crimes that have been reported are difficult in the nature of them to detect, especially when they’re historical.”

He added that vandalism in the town centre was another difficult crime to detect.

Among the others present at the meeting were representatives from the fire service, coastguard service and road safety panel.