WATCH: Bressay fire festival starts with hall visit

A packed Bressay Hall was entertained by Guizer Jarl Ross Manson and his squad this morning (Friday) as the isle’s fire festival began.

Dressed in grey kirtles and charcoal cloaks, the Vikings performed the Up Helly Aa Song before putting their own spin on the John Denver classic Take Me Home, Country Roads.

This evening Mr Manson will oversee the burning of his galley in the highlight of the event.

Meanwhile, Cullivoe fire festival is also taking place today – fronted by Guizer Jarl James Nicholson (see below) – and tomorrow will see the Norwick fire festival celebrations.