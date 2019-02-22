22nd February 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

WATCH: Bressay fire festival starts with hall visit

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

Guizer Jarl Ross Manson addresses a packed Bressay Hall with his squad lined up behind him.

A packed Bressay Hall was entertained by Guizer Jarl Ross Manson and his squad this morning (Friday) as the isle’s fire festival began.

Dressed in grey kirtles and charcoal cloaks, the Vikings performed the Up Helly Aa Song before putting their own spin on the John Denver classic Take Me Home, Country Roads.

This evening Mr Manson will oversee the burning of his galley in the highlight of the event.

Meanwhile, Cullivoe fire festival is also taking place today – fronted by Guizer Jarl James Nicholson (see below) – and tomorrow will see the Norwick fire festival celebrations.

Cullivoe jarl James Nicholson in high spirits. Photo: Garry Sandison.

Tags:
Bressay fire festival
Bressay Hall
Ross Manson
Up Helly Aa
Up-Helly-A'

More articles about Bressay fire festival, Bressay Hall, Ross Manson, Up Helly Aa and Up-Helly-A'

WATCH: Nesting Up-Helly-A’ underway
WATCH: Nesting Up-Helly-A’ underway
08/02/2019
WATCH: X Factor star Wagner thrills on Up-Helly-A’ return
WATCH: X Factor star Wagner thrills on Up-Helly-A’ return
30/01/2019
WATCH: Junior procession proves an amazing spectacle
WATCH: Junior procession proves an amazing spectacle
30/01/2019
WATCH: Guizers light up Lerwick for Up-Helly-A’
WATCH: Guizers light up Lerwick for Up-Helly-A’
29/01/2019
WATCH: Jarl’s Squads morning procession attracts large crowd
WATCH: Jarl’s Squads morning procession attracts large crowd
29/01/2019
WATCH: Jarl’s Squad thrills Toll Clock Shopping Centre crowds
WATCH: Jarl’s Squad thrills Toll Clock Shopping Centre crowds
29/01/2019

About Andrew McQuarrie

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top