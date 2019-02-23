23rd February 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

James o’ Breckon leads Up-Helly-A’ at Cullivoe

0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, News

Cullivoe Guizer Jarl James Nicholson (James o’ Breckon). Photo: Garry Sandison

The main part of the Cullivoe Up-Helly-A’ took place on Friday with Guizer Jarl James Nicholson (James o’ Breckon) leading the festival.

The action actually began on Thursday morning with the Jarl’s Squad visiting Burravoe hall, Burravoe Primary School, the Mid Yell Nursery, the Stepping Out Club, Mid Yell Junior High School, and Isleshaven Care Home.

On Friday the squad had breakfast at the Cullivoe hall and went to the Cullivoe school afterwards. The members visited residents in the area, were back to the school for lunch and then did more visiting in the afternoon, followed by squad photos.

The procession set off from the hall at 7.30pm for the galley burning at Cullivoe pier. After the acts in the hall, Leeshinat played for the dance.

Today (Saturday), the squad, guizers, family and friends are going back to Burravoe hall for an afternoon of food, drink and music. There will be a variety concert in the hall at 7.30pm followed by another dance with Leeshinat.

• For unrivalled coverage of the Bressay and Cullivoe Up-Helly-A’s and Saturday’s Norwick Up-Helly-A’ see The Shetland Times on Friday.

Tags:
Cullivoe Up-Helly-A'.
James Nicholson

More articles about Cullivoe Up-Helly-A'. and James Nicholson

WATCH: Up-Helly-A’ triple bill starts at Cullivoe
WATCH: Up-Helly-A’ triple bill starts at Cullivoe
23/02/2018
Full steam ahead for Cullivoe guizers
Full steam ahead for Cullivoe guizers
28/02/2016

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top