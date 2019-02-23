James o’ Breckon leads Up-Helly-A’ at Cullivoe

The main part of the Cullivoe Up-Helly-A’ took place on Friday with Guizer Jarl James Nicholson (James o’ Breckon) leading the festival.

The action actually began on Thursday morning with the Jarl’s Squad visiting Burravoe hall, Burravoe Primary School, the Mid Yell Nursery, the Stepping Out Club, Mid Yell Junior High School, and Isleshaven Care Home.

On Friday the squad had breakfast at the Cullivoe hall and went to the Cullivoe school afterwards. The members visited residents in the area, were back to the school for lunch and then did more visiting in the afternoon, followed by squad photos.

The procession set off from the hall at 7.30pm for the galley burning at Cullivoe pier. After the acts in the hall, Leeshinat played for the dance.

Today (Saturday), the squad, guizers, family and friends are going back to Burravoe hall for an afternoon of food, drink and music. There will be a variety concert in the hall at 7.30pm followed by another dance with Leeshinat.

