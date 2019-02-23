23rd February 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Shetland Gas Plant offshore workers vote for strike action

0 comments, , by , in News

Over 95 per cent of offshore workers on the Shetland Gas Plant platform have voted overwhelmingly for industrial action, according the Unite union.

They were among over 200 staff on the Elgin-Franklin, North Alwyn and Dunbar platforms, operated by Aker and Petrofac, who were balloted.

Broken down the votes in favour were: Shetland Gas Plant – 95.1 per cent; North Alwyn and Dunbar – 93.9 per cent; Elgin-Franklin – 88.2 per cent.

The dispute centres on Aker and Petrofac proposing to change the shift rotation from a two-weeks-on/three-weeks-off to a three-on/three-off or three-on/four-off rotation, and to reduce the existing terms and conditions at the behest of parent company Total.

Unite members have taken the step to retain the two/three week rota or be compensated for moving to the new rota. Workers have also been frozen out of the existing competency scheme, which means that different rates will be paid for the same job.

Unite regional industrial officer John Boland said: “Aker and Petrofac, at Total’s bidding, are trying to force our members’ rotas being changed from 2-3 to the hated 3-3 or 3-4.

“Shamefully, workers are also being frozen out of the existing competency scheme that rewarded members for being more skilled and was a route to progression.

“During this dispute, Aker and Petrofac have tried to split our members by offering uplifts to some but not all. However, Unite members have resolutely resisted these shameful attempts.

“The resounding votes across all three platforms demonstrates clearly that our members not only want to stay on their existing rota, but if they have to change they want fair compensation, and to retain the existing competency scheme.”

Tags:
Aker
John Boland
Petrofac
Shetland Gas Plant
Unite

More articles about Aker, John Boland, Petrofac, Shetland Gas Plant and Unite

Strike averted at gas plant after workers vote to accept offer
Strike averted at gas plant after workers vote to accept offer
02/12/2017
Gas plant strike moves step closer
Gas plant strike moves step closer
03/11/2017
Gas plant dispute looks set to continue
Gas plant dispute looks set to continue
24/10/2017
Union official hails “constructive” gas plant meeting
Union official hails “constructive” gas plant meeting
03/10/2017
Gas plant workers vote for industrial action over dispute
Gas plant workers vote for industrial action over dispute
30/09/2017
First gas flows into Total plant from new West of Shetland fields
First gas flows into Total plant from new West of Shetland fields
30/08/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top