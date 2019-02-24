Fire breaks out in house at Lerwick’s Burns Lane

Four fire appliances were called out in the early hours of Sunday after a blaze broke out in a house at Burns Lane in Lerwick.

According to the fire service a call was received at 11.59pm on Saturady and initially two appliances were sent to the scene. However, assistance was asked for and another two engines were despatched.

Four sets of breathing apparatus were used, along with two hose reel jets, and the fire was extinguished by 3am.

The fire service said one female occupant of the two-storey building had been removed but her condition was not given.