24th February 2019
Jarl Laurenson leads the most northerly isles fire festival

The Jarl’s squad pictured above the Norik beach. Photo: Desley Stickle

The Norwick (or Norik) Up-Helly-A’, Shetland’s most northerly fire festival and the only one to traditionally take place on a Saturday, has taken place.

This year’s Guizer Jarl was Unst man Colin Laurenson, who led the day’s festivities.

They included the morning photo session at Norik beach, daytime visitations around Unst, the procession at the Floggie road and galley burning, and finishing off with the squad acts and dance in the Haroldswick hall.

Guizer Jarl Colin Laurenson with (from left) Claire Laurenson, Kerri laurenson, Zoe Goodhand, Marcus Goodhand and Alex Laurenson. Photo: Desley Stickle

Viking Derek Jamieson with students from Flensburg University who were visiting the festival. Photo: Desley Stickle

Jarl Colin Laurenson in the galley Brimfooster. Photo: Desley Stickle

