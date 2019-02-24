Jarl Laurenson leads the most northerly isles fire festival

The Norwick (or Norik) Up-Helly-A’, Shetland’s most northerly fire festival and the only one to traditionally take place on a Saturday, has taken place.

This year’s Guizer Jarl was Unst man Colin Laurenson, who led the day’s festivities.

They included the morning photo session at Norik beach, daytime visitations around Unst, the procession at the Floggie road and galley burning, and finishing off with the squad acts and dance in the Haroldswick hall.

