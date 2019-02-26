27th February 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Council will raise tax and draw on reserves to maintain services

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Schools and ferries are two areas where the council may be forced to make cuts if it is to continue to balance its books.

That was the fear expressed by some councillors on Tuesday as the local authority set its budget for 2019/20.

“Radical action” could be required in order to avoid an unsustainable draw on reserves in future years, said Lerwick North member John Fraser on Tuesday afternoon, as members discussed the authority’s financial future.

This came as councillors agreed a budget which will see frontline services maintained for another year – but only thanks to a £3.5 million draw on reserves and a three per cent council tax hike.

Members were earlier told that for every £1 million taken from the reserves there would be a dwindling return on investments of around £75,000 and that this could rapidly accumulate in the event of continued reliance on reserves.

Across two tense meetings at the town hall councillors directed blame for the authority’s precarious financial position in various directions. The Scottish government came in for heavy criticism for failing to fully meet the council’s request for ferry funding.

SNP member Robbie McGregor defended his party and said that Scotland only received what “is given to us by the masters of our British nationalist councillors here in Shetland”.

Lerwick North member Stephen Leask took aim at the SNP’s “absolutely diabolical… stealth taxes”, such as the proposed tourist tax and workers’ parking levy. He said that Scotland was the highest taxed part of the UK.

However, Mr McGregor had earlier pointed to some of the perks of that higher taxation, such as free prescriptions and free university tuition, and asked what councillors would like to see cut in order for more money to be directed to Shetland.

Shetland South member George Smith said that Holyrood has “choices” and that the choices they make often favour Central Belt constituencies over rural areas. Mr Fraser picked up on this point and asked whether Shetland was being punished for failing to elect an SNP MP or MSP.

However, Lerwick South member Amanda Hawick said that “we as a local authority also have choices”. “We are not living within our means”, she added.

Shetland North councillor Alastair Cooper said that he agreed with Miss Hawick. Back in 2010 the council had come in for criticism for not “living within our means”, he said, adding that he felt the current council was starting to go “outside of the framework”.

“I think before the end of this council we’re going to have to sit down and take some pretty tough decisions”, Mr Cooper said.

• More in Friday’s Shetland Times

Tags:
budget
ferries
finance
schools
Scottish Government
Shetland Islands Council
SNP

More articles about budget, ferries, finance, schools, Scottish Government, Shetland Islands Council and SNP

Council will not object to Viking Energy proposal
Council will not object to Viking Energy proposal
20/02/2019
Whalsay ferry service disrupted due to burst pipe
Whalsay ferry service disrupted due to burst pipe
18/02/2019
Council adjourns Viking Energy decision
Council adjourns Viking Energy decision
13/02/2019
Halcro Johnston welcomes comments from senior SNP minister on ferry funding
Halcro Johnston welcomes comments from senior SNP minister on ferry funding
07/02/2019
Taxi drivers propose increased charges
Taxi drivers propose increased charges
05/02/2019
Reduced ferry service for Wednesday
Reduced ferry service for Wednesday
29/01/2019

About Keegan Murray

Reporter for The Shetland Times. Interested in politics, literature and music. Born and bred Shetlander. Long suffering Newcastle United supporter.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top