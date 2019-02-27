Man jailed for assault on former partner

A man guilty of a “vicious and inexcusable assault” on his former partner has been jailed for six months.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank reprimanded Darren Robertson, 51, for his “medieval attitude” when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Robertson’s behaviour “never was and never will be acceptable”, said the sheriff, as he ordered the offender, of Clingrapark, Mid Yell, to serve a jail sentence.

The court heard that Robertson had been drinking on 8th February when he “became angry” and started an argument with the woman.

“He’d been drinking and it’s clear that he has a significant problem with alcohol”, said procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie.

Mr MacKenzie told of how Robertson first “seized the woman by her jacket sleeve”. She moved away from him but he followed, eventually striking her on the head with the back of his hand.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said that Robertson was capable of getting along with the woman until he “takes a drink”. “There’s no mystery about this”, added Mr Allan.

Robertson had been in custody since an earlier court appearance, at which point he had pleaded guilty to the offence. Time behind bars had meant time away from alcohol, said Mr Allan, and this was something his client wanted to use as a springboard for ditching the drug entirely.

Mr Allan asked for Robertson to be given a “chance to put things right” but Sheriff Cruickshank, who recently spoke of his “zero tolerance” attitude towards domestic abuse offenders, was unmoved.

He sentenced Robertson to six months in jail, backdated to 11th February when he first entered custody.