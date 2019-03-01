1st March 2019
Apprentice Alyssa aims to engineer a new career

Engineering apprentice Alyssa Malcolmson is originally from Lerwick. Unfortunately, the wrong photograph was attached to an article that appears in the 1st March edition of the newspaper. We apologise to Alyssa and her family for the mistake.

A young Shetland woman has joined the growing ranks of female Modern Apprentices at Forth Valley College by embarking on the prestigious Oil and Gas Technical Apprentice Programme (Ogtap), thanks to support from the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB).

Alyssa Malcolmson, from Lerwick, was one of four women who began their apprenticeship last year at the college. It is hoped that their experiences will help inspire more women to think about careers in engineering as Scottish Apprenticeship Week begins on Monday.

Alyssa, 18, who works for Aker Solutions, said: “College has been really good so far. So far we’ve been learning a lot of theory both in the classroom and the workshop, getting a basic understanding of the subjects. The facilities at college are great, and I’m looking forward to spending more time in the plant room.

“For me the best bit about college is the time in the workshop. I learn so much better in a hands on situation and I find it really interesting.

“The Engineering MA programme is such a great opportunity. You get paid to learn and you get a great job at the end of it.”

ECITB chief Chris Claydon said: “Attracting more young women into engineering is crucial if we are to address the growing skills shortages facing the industry in Scotland and across the UK.

“Modern apprenticeships are a fantastic route into engineering and we’re delighted to be supporting
these four young apprentices on the Ogtap programme at Forth Valley College.

“They are turning traditional stereotypes on their head by showing that engineering is an attractive and rewarding career path for talented and ambitious young women.”

