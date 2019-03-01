1st March 2019
Bobby Hunter stands down from Shetland Charitable Trust

The chairman of Shetland Charitable Trust has announced he will stand down from his post in May.

Bobby Hunter

Bobby Hunter, the Lord Lieutenant of Shetland, had been in the top job at the trust for around seven years.

His successor will be appointed in June.

The trust – set up to distribute money from the oil industry to local causes – has paid out £300 million to charities, organisations and individuals.

See next week’s newspaper for more.

