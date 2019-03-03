4th March 2019
SNP branch calls for cross-party Brexit protest

The Shetland branch of the SNP is calling for a cross-party day of action as part of planned national protests to avert a Brexit “crisis”.

Shetland convener Iain Malcolmson has written to other political parties asking them to put their differences to one side in order to protest together on Saturday 23rd March.

He warns that Britain is lurching towards a “disastrous exit” adding that the Westminster government’s policy is “to sacrifice 45 years of prosperity, cooperation and peace to satisfy a small hard-line xenophobic element in the Tory party.”

Mr Malcolmson believes cross-party efforts “are not only desirable but absolutely essential, if a catastrophe is to be averted”.

He writes: “I know there is common ground on this issue between members of all political parties across the political spectrum in Shetland and I feel now is the time for us all to come together to try to avert this crisis. Yes, we have differences, but this is a time to put these aside and speak with one voice.

“A national day of action is proposed on 23rd March and we would hope that a joint demonstration is held in Shetland on that day. If you think the same way, please get in touch with me and we can make sure Shetland has a voice.”

