Councillors back full roll-out of life-saving training

Measures which could potentially save lives in the classroom are to be rolled out across all secondary school departments.

Training on cardio pulmonary resuscitation will be provided to all secondary pupils.

Members of the council’s education and families committee learned of the measures being taken in the town hall on Monday morning.

Work is being carried out between Shetland Islands Council and the British Heart Foundation to help build what is being described as a “nation of livesavers”.

A stock-take was recently undertaken which showed a “mixed picture” across secondary schools.

Some already raising awareness among pupils of the resuscitation measures, while others have still to take the training up.

A report by temporary quality improvement officer, Wilma Missenden, states that all secondary schools have accessed resources available from the British Heart Foundation.

The measures were fully endorsed by members at the town hall.