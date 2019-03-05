Council seeks views on detailed Knab plans

Members of the public will be invited to give their opinion on detailed development proposals for “the last big site within the town of Lerwick”.

An eight-week consultation is set to be launched following the completion of a draft masterplan for the Knab site recently vacated by the old Anderson High School.

A representative of design firm 7N Architects was in the isles on Tuesday to give councillors a comprehensive presentation on their proposals for the site which the firm first began working on in summer 2017.

Ewan Anderson, a managing partner with 7N, told councillors that the site could host a mixture of housing, green space and amenities. He detailed plans for the site’s existing buildings also, such as developing student accommodation in the Janet Courtney Hostel.

Mr Anderson earlier commended the council for earmarking the site for varied development, telling them that other similarly vacated sites in the Central Belt would simply “be sold off to the highest bidder”.

“This is a different approach and a very innovative approach”, he said.

Councillors also heard during the meeting that the proposals could take around a decade to complete, with work on existing buildings likely to be the first element.

Chairman of the development committee Alastair Cooper told members that deciding what happens to the Knab site would be the “most important thing” considered by the committee in the lifetime of this council.

“I think it’s taken us quite a while to get to the point that we’re at today but I think it’s time well spent”, he added.

