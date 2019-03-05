6th March 2019
Established 1872.

Full fibre broadband for the North Isles

Schools and health centres in the North Isles could see high-speed internet connections installed in the next 12 months.

Shetland Islands Council has secured almost £2 million from the UK government to extend the council’s existing fibre network to Yell and Unst.

It will fund a network of broadband connections between public sector buildings across Yell and Unst. This will include schools and care centres and health centres. The £1.9 million investment should open up possibilities for video-linked working such as online learning and telemedicine.

The funding is being provided by the department of digital, culture, media and sport (DCMS) and is aligned with the Scottish government’s Reaching 100 per cent (R100) network in Unst and Yell, which expects to extend superfast fibre access to most premises in the area.

It has been welcomed by the council’s development committee chairman Alastair Cooper.

“This is good news for the North Isles, who have historically suffered from poor broadband and connectivity, while other parts of Shetland have seen upgrades,” he said.

“This is a positive improvement for public services in Yell and Unst, which lays a foundation of connectivity that can be extended to domestic and business premises in the future. We hope that the R100 initiative will help deliver domestic and business connectivity in the near future too.”

For full story, see Friday’s Shetland Times.

