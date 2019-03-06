6th March 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Pilot project to help young people with travel costs to be rolled out

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

A pilot travel scheme is due to be rolled out next month to help young people in low income families achieve their potential in arts or sports.

The council project – outlined by head of the SIC’s development department, Neil Grant – will aim to give assistance to youngsters who would not normally afford travel costs to the mainland.

Mr Grant told elected members a £5,000 budget was required for the one year project.

It is hoped the pilot will encourage more young people to take part in physical or cultural activities. Examples given in a paper before councillors were the island games or the Edinburgh Tattoo.

The plans were given a warm welcome by elected members during the the SIC’s policy and resources committee on Wednesday.

• See Friday’s Shetland Times for full story.

Tags:
Neil Grant
pilot project
Travel Costs

More articles about Neil Grant, pilot project and Travel Costs

Crowd gathers for meeting at marts over local produce concerns
Crowd gathers for meeting at marts over local produce concerns
11/08/2017
Concern over shortfall in young apprentices
Concern over shortfall in young apprentices
23/05/2016
Lack of funding means Quarff soft-play plan is non starter
Lack of funding means Quarff soft-play plan is non starter
17/12/2015
Let’s have it explained (Leslie Lowes)
Let’s have it explained (Leslie Lowes)
27/10/2015

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top