Pilot project to help young people with travel costs to be rolled out

A pilot travel scheme is due to be rolled out next month to help young people in low income families achieve their potential in arts or sports.

The council project – outlined by head of the SIC’s development department, Neil Grant – will aim to give assistance to youngsters who would not normally afford travel costs to the mainland.

Mr Grant told elected members a £5,000 budget was required for the one year project.

It is hoped the pilot will encourage more young people to take part in physical or cultural activities. Examples given in a paper before councillors were the island games or the Edinburgh Tattoo.

The plans were given a warm welcome by elected members during the the SIC’s policy and resources committee on Wednesday.

