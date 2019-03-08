Bright start to Smuha festival

The penultimate weekend of this year’s Up-Helly-A’ festivals got under way on Friday morning in Gulberwick.

Guizer Jarl Liam Mullay is representing the parish having been on the Smuha committee since its formation.

It was a cold and bright start to his day as chief Viking when The Bill was unveiled at Gulberwick Hall before the Jarl’s Squad headed inside for breakfast ahead of their busy day of visits.

The squad will first head into Lerwick and drop in at the Anderson High School ASN department and Sound Primary School before

going back to the South Mainland, where schools are getting into the spirit.

Viking visits will be held at the schools at Cunningsburgh and Sandwick. Dunrossness bairns will have their own peerie procession and a squad visit at the public hall. More details are included in today’s South Notes in the newspaper.

Guizers will muster from 6.50pm at Lower Hillside in Gulberwick ahead of the procession with the Jarl’s Squad marching up the ranks at 7.15pm. Light up will be at 7.30pm before the procession to the buning site at Gulberwick Beach.

The Jarl’s Squad were greeted enthusiastically by staff and pupils at Cunningsburgh Primary School.

Pupils even stole the show when they sang their own version of the Queen hit Don’t Stop Me Now to squad members.

Mr Mullay said he was delighted with the response.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic so far. We’ve been given a really warm reception everywhere we’ve gone. The kids have been absolutely brilliant, and the sun’s even managed to stay out.”

Don’t miss next week’s newspaper for full coverage.