Drink driver jailed after police give chase

A man who attempted to evade police while drunk behind the wheel has been jailed for more than ten months.

Nathan Hilditch, 24, pleaded guilty to four charges when he appeared from custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Friday.

These included a charge of dangerous driving, a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol and a charge of driving while disqualified.

Hilditch, of Ulsta, Yell, was admonished on a further charge of driving without insurance.

The court heard that Hilditch had four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he was finally apprehended by police on 7th March.

This came after a member of the public had reported a car driving erratically on the A970 near the Black Gaet.

Hilditch is said to have driven on the wrong side of the road, stopped in the middle of the road in an attempt to turn around and also to have driven off the road.

The drink driver also narrowly avoided crashing into another motorist and did have a minor clash with a police car during an attempt to evade capture.

Hilditch, who had previously served time behind bars for a similar offence, was ordered to serve 85 days of an unspent sentence.

He was handed an additional eight-month sentence to run consecutively to that and was disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for four years and four months.