8th March 2019
Police name victim of Burns Lane fire in Lerwick

The police have officially named the man who died in a fire in Lerwick last month as town resident Ross Grant, 48.

The late Ross Grant

The identity of Mr Grant had been known locally but was not released until police confirmation. He worked for Nortruck Services Limited at Arlanda, Gremista.

The emergency services were called to the two-storey house at Burns Lane shortly after midnight on Sunday 24th February following a report of a well-established fire.

The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service but sadly Mr Grant was found deceased inside the property.

A number of passers-by were praised by both the police and fire services for their efforts in trying to enter the building to save Mr Grant.

The police said on Friday that enquiries into the blaze were ongoing in conjunction with the fire service but there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

A report had been submitted to the procurator fiscal, as was standard in such cases, the police added.

