10th March 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Fire fighters flown to Fair Isle blaze

0 comments, , by , in News

Fire fighters are tackling a blaze which has broken out at the Fair Isle Bird Observatory.

Reports of the fire were received at around midday, said the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A crew from the island were first on the scene and they were later joined by a crew from Lerwick, who were flown to Fair Isle by Coastguard helicopter.

A second crew from Lerwick and one from Sandwick are also set to attend the scene.

Two main jets, two hose reel jets and two sets of breathing apparatus have been used. No injuries have been reported.

As of 3.30pm the incident remained ongoing, said fire control.

Tags:
Fair Isle
Fair Isle Bird Observatory
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

More articles about Fair Isle, Fair Isle Bird Observatory and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

Police name victim of Burns Lane fire in Lerwick
Police name victim of Burns Lane fire in Lerwick
08/03/2019
One person dies in house fire in Lerwick’s Burns Lane
One person dies in house fire in Lerwick’s Burns Lane
24/02/2019
Fair Isle switches on as new 24-hour electricity system unveiled
Fair Isle switches on as new 24-hour electricity system unveiled
12/10/2018
“Ambitious” 10-year plan hopes to improve outcomes for all
“Ambitious” 10-year plan hopes to improve outcomes for all
04/09/2018
Emergency services to share HQ
Emergency services to share HQ
16/08/2018
Fair Isle ‘friends and family’ fares to be explored
Fair Isle ‘friends and family’ fares to be explored
14/06/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top