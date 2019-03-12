12th March 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Schools music festival starts with top-class music from the off

0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, Headlines, News

The Shetland Schools Music Festival got under way on Monday morning at Mareel in Lerwick.

This year sees the turn of the secondary pupils and Hughina Naylor, who adjudicated the primary classes last year, is back to adjudicate the older age group.

There are in the region of 230 entries this year, from all over Shetland, with over 500 pupils due to take part.

The piano solo class was the first to get started on Monday. Ms Naylor commented that the standard in the class was exceptional and felt more like audition pieces for the Conservatoire or the like.

Next was the turn of the strings players. Ms Naylor said the performances blew her mind and that the quality of playing and musicianship would be hard to find elsewhere in Scotland.

George Spence from Unst, who performed in the string solo class, was noted as being “fantastic” in his traditional playing.

Among the highlights from this afternoon were singers Martha Brown and Louise Fraser from the Anderson High School.

The Music Festival goes on until Thursday with The Young Musician of the year on Wednesday and gala concert on Thursday.

Tickets for all evening concerts are available at Mareel. The evening concerts are also being live streamed, the link for which can be found on the Shetland Arts website and on the SIC twitter page.

• For full report and photos see The Shetland Times on Friday.

Tags:
Hughina Naylor
Mareel
Shetland Schools Music Festival

More articles about Hughina Naylor, Mareel and Shetland Schools Music Festival

Recruitment event planned this week
Recruitment event planned this week
04/03/2019
WATCH: X Factor star Wagner thrills on Up-Helly-A’ return
WATCH: X Factor star Wagner thrills on Up-Helly-A’ return
30/01/2019
Police need help after car damage
Police need help after car damage
14/01/2019
Feast of film kicks off with parade to cinema
Feast of film kicks off with parade to cinema
25/08/2018
Suffragette success celebrated 100 years on
Suffragette success celebrated 100 years on
08/06/2018
WATCH: Shetland Folk Festival opens with gusto
WATCH: Shetland Folk Festival opens with gusto
04/05/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top