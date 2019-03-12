Unite members at Shetland Gas Plant to strike on Wednesday

Members of the Unite union at Shetland Gas Plant will commence industrial action on Wednesday, the first in a series of planned stoppages.

The dispute is linked to the industrial action which took place on Monday involving Unite members working for Aker and Petrofac on the Total Alwyn, Dunbar and Elgin platforms.

Aker’s parent company Total has insisted it will not change its position relating to the change in shift rotation from two weeks on/three weeks off to a 3-3/3-4 rotation, and a diminution in terms and conditions.

A 30-day (Aker) consultation period was announced following redundancy notices being issued.

Last Wednesday, at the first meeting of the consultation, the companies wanted to close the consultation process, which Unite rejected.

Although members at the gas plant are in a similar dispute to the offshore platforms, Unite proposed a new offer which was rejected by Aker, and individual consultations on new contracts were issued.

A series of 24-hour stoppages are scheduled on the following Wednesdays at the Shetland Gas Plant: 13th March, 27th March, 10th April, 24th April and 8th May.

Unite regional industrial officer John Clark said: “Unite members at the Shetland Gas Plant stand ready to fight against the outrageous actions taken by Aker.

“The company, at the bidding of Total, has behaved with zero regard or thought for its employees. Unite members’ dedication and professionalism has been rewarded by an unprofessional and callous attitude through the imposition of redundancy notices, new contracts and the hated 3-3/3-4 rota system.

“Unite will resolutely defend the interests of our members in the forthcoming dispute, and tomorrow’s day of action is just the start.”

Unite members voted for industrial action at the Shetland Gas Plant by 95.1 per cent.