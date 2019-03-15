16th March 2019
Althing decides: Facebook brings out the worst in people

The Althing has supported a motion against the social media giant, Facebook.

The last debate of the season heard Moraig Lyall speak for the motion “Facebook brings out the worst in people”. She was supported by Ryan Taylor.

Against the motion was Jonathan Wills and Johan Adamson.

A vote ahead of the debate was evenly tied, with six for the motion and six against. Twelve people were undecided.

After summing up from both sides, 13 people supported the motion. Eight were against and four were undecided.

Before the debate began Genevieve White was named as the Althing’s new chairwoman during a brief annual general meeting.

She takes over from Andrew Halcrow, who is stepping down as chairman.

* See next week’s Shetland Times for a full report on the debate.

