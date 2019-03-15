15th March 2019
Convener pays tribute after Christchurch shootings

The convener of Shetland Islands Council has paid tribute after 49 people were killed and at least 20 wounded at a shooting in New Zealand.

Malcolm Bell has spoken of the “deep connections” between Shetland and New Zealand and called for “vigilance against hatred”.

It comes after terrorist attacks at two mosques in Christchurch.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, said it had been one of the country’s “darkest days”.

Mr Bell said: “Shetland has deep connections with New Zealand.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by the appalling events in Christchurch today, including the Muslim community in New Zealand and beyond.

“These mindless, evil attacks in places of worship are a reminder of the need for vigilance against hatred wherever it occurs.”

