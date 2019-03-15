15th March 2019
Final Up-Helly-A’ of the year is now underway

The final Up-Helly-A’ of 2019 got underway on Friday morning, with Delting Guizer Jarl Ian Jamieson enjoying the big day.

Morning visits have been made to primary schools at Lunnasting, Brae and Mossbank ahead of lunch at the Mossbank Hall.

Afternoon visits to the North Haven Care Centre and Mid Brae Inn are also on the cards.

Tonight the Jarl’s Squad is scheduled to muster at the Northern Lights function room ahead of a march to the Brae Hall.

From there the squads are expected to light up and proceed to the Delting Boating Club for the burning.

Then it’s a full night of entertainment spent going round the halls.

Delting
Up-Helly-A'

