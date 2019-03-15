15th March 2019
Votes sought for community justice projects

An invitation is being made this weekend for people to vote for projects that aim to prevent crime.

Shetland Community Justice Partnership – which promotes the coordination of services to reduce offending – is calling on folk to come to the Islesburgh Community Centre to find out more about the projects.

Those which gain the most votes are being assured funding of up to £5,000 each to allow them to deliver planned activity within the next 12 months.

The event will take place in Islesburgh’s Room 16 on Saturday. A drop-in session is planned between 11am and 3pm.

Ten local projects are bidding for the funding. They are:

• Community Bike Project
• Space2Face
• Advocacy Shetland
• Moving on Employment Project
• Shetland Comedy & ALICE Theatre Project
• Shetland Rape Crisis
• OPEN Peer Mentoring
• Shetland Women’s Aid
• Dogs Against Drugs

Alastair Cooper

The event has been described as an opportunity for people to show their support by North Mainland councillor, Alastair Cooper.

“This is a chance for folk to get involved and to show their support for some local groups who are doing valuable work in the field of community justice,” he said.

“We all want to make Shetland a safer place, by reducing crime and the impact of crime.

“These projects will help to do that and I’d encourage people to come along and vote for projects they’d like to see happen.”

