NorthLink warns of weather disruption

NorthLink is warning of a six-hour delay in the departure of its northbound sailing on Sunday because of anticipated bad weather.

The Hjaltland was due to leave Aberdeen sailing for Kirkwall and Lerwick at 5pm on Sunday.

But the ferry operator says forecasted adverse conditions mean the ship’s departure is being put back to 11pm.

Arrival into Kirkwall will be delayed until approximately 7am on Monday morning, with a 2pm ETA in Lerwick.

The ferry operator says forecasts show the possibility of disruptions to all services from Sunday evening through to mid-day on Monday.

Freight services are also being disrupted. Sunday’s departure of the Hildasay from Lerwick is being delayed until 9pm. She was due to leave the harbour at 6pm.