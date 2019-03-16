16th March 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

NorthLink warns of weather disruption

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

NorthLink is warning of a six-hour delay in the departure of its northbound sailing on Sunday because of anticipated bad weather.

The Hjaltland was due to leave Aberdeen sailing for Kirkwall and Lerwick at 5pm on Sunday.

But the ferry operator says forecasted adverse conditions mean the ship’s departure is being put back to 11pm.

Arrival into Kirkwall will be delayed until approximately 7am on Monday morning, with a 2pm ETA in Lerwick.

The ferry operator says forecasts show the possibility of disruptions to all services from Sunday evening through to mid-day on Monday.

Freight services are also being disrupted. Sunday’s departure of the Hildasay from Lerwick is being delayed until 9pm. She was due to leave the harbour at 6pm.

Tags:
Hjaltland
NorthLink
Weather

More articles about Hjaltland, NorthLink and Weather

Ferries cancelled due to forecast
Ferries cancelled due to forecast
06/01/2019
Monday’s ferry sailings likely to be disrupted
Monday’s ferry sailings likely to be disrupted
05/01/2019
Ferry disruption expected
Ferry disruption expected
12/12/2018
NorthLink sailing to bypass Orkney
NorthLink sailing to bypass Orkney
09/11/2018
Ferry to leave early
Ferry to leave early
03/11/2018
NorthLink warn of minor delays
NorthLink warn of minor delays
27/10/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top