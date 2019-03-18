Shetland Times journalist up for Scottish press award

A Shetland Times journalist has been shortlisted for a prize at the Scottish Press Awards.

The paper’s news editor Jim Tait is in the running for local/weekly sports writer of the year in the prestigious event’s 40th year.

The Lerwick resident, originally from Bigton, will be up against Callum Law (Evening Express), David Oliver (Falkirk Herald), Ben Ramage (Wishaw Press) and Paul Thomson (East Kilbride News).

Mr Tait’s portfolio contains an edition of his Talking Sport column, feature articles for the 100th Milne Cup match and an interview with Shetland footballer Piotr Drozdowski.

The Shetland Times previously enjoyed success in the awards in 2007, when it scooped the “Campaign of the year” accolade for its Free Sakchai campaign.

This year’s awards night takes place at the Glasgow Central Hilton hotel on 25th April.