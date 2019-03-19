Community justice winning projects announced

Five organisations working in community justice will benefit from a total of almost £25,000 following a public vote on Saturday.

The Shetland Community Justice Partnership invited the public to vote for five out of ten local organisations to receive each share of funding of up to £5,000.

The funding will be used to help prevent offending behaviour or improve outcomes for those affected by crime.

Two hundred and sixty people came along to vote at Islesburgh Community Centre.

The organisations which will receive funding are:

• Shetland Rape Crisis (£5,000)

• Advocacy Shetland (£5,000)

• Dogs Against Drugs (£5,000)

• Moving On Employment Project (£5,000)

• Shetland Women’s Aid (£4,928)

Each group will use the funds to deliver their planned activity within the next 12 months.

Councillor Alastair Cooper said: “We’re really pleased with the turn-out for the public vote on Saturday that demonstrates the support for community justice work in Shetland.

“I’d like to congratulate the five organisations who will receive funding towards their projects that will help to make a positive difference to the quality of life in Shetland.

“I’d also like thank to all the organisations involved for their hard work to prepare and put forward their projects for this community vote.”