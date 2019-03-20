Macmillan grants ease hardship of cancer sufferers

Macmillan Cancer Support awarded grants of around £4,190 to people with cancer in Shetland suffering financial hardship last year thanks to funds raised by its supporters.

Around £400 in Macmillan grants helped people with cancer in Shetland pay for heating or clothing, as having cancer can mean they feel the cold more or may be spending more time at home between treatments.

Approximately another £400 was given to people with cancer who were struggling to cover the cost of travelling to and from their appointments, with costs that could not be reclaimed through their hospital.

The grants also covered the costs of other essentials to help manage the impact of their cancer, such as beds, chairs, kitchen appliances and washing machines.

Macmillan head of services Janice Preston said four out of five people living with cancer experienced a financial impact, the average in Scotland being £420 a month.

She said: “Half of us will get cancer at some point in our lives so I’m pleased Macmillan awarded around £4,190 in grants last year to ease their money worries of people with cancer in Shetland.

“Cancer can affect so many parts of your life and our Macmillan grants, funded by our supporters, covered essentials from heating to travel costs for more than 15 people with cancer in Shetland in 2018 helping to make money one less worry.

“Grants are just one-way Macmillan is there for people with cancer thanks to the public’s support and I’d urge anyone with cancer to get in touch to find out how we can support you.”

To find out about the financial help Macmillan offers, call the Macmillan Support Line free on 0808 808 0000 or visit macmillan.org.uk/moneyworries.

Macmillan is funded almost entirely by donations and we can only fund grants thanks to our amazing supporters. Visit macmillan.org.uk/getinvolved today to donate or volunteer.