Community councillors elected

The results are in for community council elections in four wards.

Unst had the highest turnout with 54 per cent of constituents casting a vote. Hazel Spence beat one other candidate to secure the only vacancy.

In Northmavine voters had four candidates to choose between for three vacancies. On a turnout of 51 per cent they elected Robert Robertson, Brenda Wilcock and Kenneth Williamson.

Five candidates were vying for four spots on the Tingwall, Whiteness and Weisdale community council. Charles Brown, Dilys Evans, Neil Leask and Angela Sutherland were the successful candidates. Turnout was 27 per cent.

Lerwick had the lowest turnout at just 20 per cent. From three candidates it was Malcolm Hall who emerged victorious.