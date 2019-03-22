22nd March 2019
Documentary looks at women’s role in Up-Helly-A’

Women’s participation in Up-Helly-A’ is put under the microscope in a new BBC short film.

The production features activists claiming that women should be allowed to join squads in Lerwick’s fire festival.

Lesley Simpson believes women should be allowed to join squads in Up-Helly-A’. Photo: Kevin Osborn.

Former SMUHA Guizer Jarl Lesley Simpson said: “I think it’s absolutely the same as when women weren’t given the vote, when women weren’t allowed to have a say in anything that happened to them.”

She added: “There are times through history where women have been entirely subjugated and we have to move on from there. It’s wrong.”

The film also features an interview with former Up-Helly-A’ Guizer Jarl David Nicolson, whose brother John led the festival this year.

Mr Nicolson said: “My opinion is the festival works well – why change it? To me, I know how much the women behind the scenes do for Up-Helly-A’.

“Dress-makers who do all the sewing, they love what they do and they see it as that’s their part to play.

“There’s no way that they’re being discriminated against. I think some traditions are changed for change’s sake. I think Up-Helly-A’ is Up-Helly-A’.”

The eight-minute-long video, directed by Harriet Constable, can be watched here. 

