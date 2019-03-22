22nd March 2019
New café operator at Clickimin Leisure Complex

The café at the Clickimin Leisure Complex is being taken over by a new operator.

Grant Wood said it was “exciting” to expand into new premises. Photo: Kevin Jones

Caffé Volare, which runs the two cafés at Sumburgh Airport, will be responsible for the Muckle Café in Lerwick from Sunday.

Customers will notice little immediate change, however, with the café set to run in the same way as it has done under Natalie Ho until staff training and other details have been sorted out.

Caffé Volare director Grant Wood, 26 said: “It’s exciting for the Caffé Volare brand to be branching out and we’re looking forward to letting more people use the Volare cafés.”

