23rd March 2019
WATCH: Dozens march for second Brexit vote

The campaigners march along Commercial Street with placards en route to Lerwick Town Hall. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Scores of campaigners marched through Lerwick this afternoon (Saturday) calling for a second Brexit referendum.

The event tied in with another “Put It To The People” march in London, which attracted hundreds of thousands of participants.

Activists in Lerwick, led by former councillor Jonathan Wills, gathered at the Market Cross at 2pm before walking along Commerical Street and turning up Charlotte Street to reach the town hall.

Around 100 people attended a public meeting in the town hall featuring a panel including Tavish Scott MSP.

A resolution was passed urging the UK government to hold another referendum on EU membership, with the suggested options being to pursue Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal deal or to remain in the EU.

