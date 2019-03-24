‘Mindless’ vandalism hits dental surgery

Anybody who saw “mindless” vandalism being committed in Lerwick at the weekend is being urged to come forward.

Police say a stone was thrown through a window at Montfield Dental Unit, Burgh Road, Lerwick, between Friday and Saturday.

They say another stone was thrown through a parked car in the Montfield area, causing “significant” damage.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800555111. Alternatively they may attend Lerwick Police Station.