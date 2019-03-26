27th March 2019
Man who ‘lashed out in a moment’ is sentenced

A businessman who knocked a night clubber unconscious when he “lashed out in a moment” with a single punch has been spared a prison sentence.

But Jack Goodall, 23, of Barnsley, South Yorkshire, has been ordered to pay £4,000 in compensation within 10 months.

The company director has also been told to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and to abide by the terms of a 12 month supervision order.

Goodall previously admitted carrying out an assault at Da Wheel Bar, Commercial Road, Lerwick, on 8th May last year.

Sentence had been deferred for reports.

Speaking on Wednesday, defence agent Tommy Allan said Goodall had co-operated with social workers in the preparation of the report, which he said was “very positive”.

He said the incident had not been premeditated, and had involved a single punch.

“He lashed out in a moment,” he said. “There was no intention to inflict any kind of serious harm.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said alternatives to a custodial sentence were available to him.

• See Friday’s Shetland Times for full court report

