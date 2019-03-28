Motorhome fire at Kalliness

Police and Fire services were called to a motorhome on fire near Kalliness this afternoon.

The fire brigade received the call at 1.30pm to attend a vehicle on fire near Wesidale, with the police following shortly after.

Two appliances from Lerwick attended the scene, and with the use of a jet and two breathing apparatus were able to get the fire under control.

All of the occupants made it out safely.

The fire brigade left the scene at around 2.20pm, with the police recovering the vehicle at around 2.30pm.

The road was closed while the fire was tackled, but is now back open.