Supervision and order after drunken assault

A woman has been placed under supervision and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work after she admitted assaulting a man.

India Lockyer, 25, of Marthastoon, Aith, admitted repeatedly attempting to punch her victim on 29th January after she had been drinking with friends.

She repeatedly kicked and punched him, seizing hold of his head and causing injury – all while on bail.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard on Thursday that Lockyer’s behaviour had deteriorated after she was refused drink.

She left the bar she had been drinking in and began phoning friends asking them to pick her up.

When a friend arrived in a car she climbed in “clearly very drunk and angry”.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Lockyer was “ranting” that she wasn’t getting more drink.

He said the complainer opened the car door to try to reason with her, but she started kicking out at him and hitting him on the face.

The man tried to calm her down again, but she began punching him and grabbed hold of his face.

“The other occupants of the car could see his face was bleeding,” said Mr MacKenzie, adding Lockyer finally tired herself out and stopped the assault.

The court heard the police were called the following day after Lockyer stated to a friend that she was the one who had been assaulted.

“It quickly became clear from speaking to witnesses that it was her who assaulted the complainer,” the fiscal said.

Defence agent Liam McAllister said Lockyer had been remanded for 26 days and had pleaded guilty at the intermediate diet stage.

He said Lockyer’s first taste of remand had given her a “sudden realisation” that she could end up like many vulnerable women she saw there.

Mr McAllister added alcohol was an “overarching factor” in her offending.

“Since her release on bail in respect of this matter she has remained alcohol-free,” he said.

“That in itself is a significant thing.”

Adding Lockyer had got on well with her social worker, he suggested a period of statutory supervision would benefit Lockyer.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank placed her on supervision for 12 months.