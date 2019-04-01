1st April 2019
Trio accused of assault

Three women have appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court accused of assaulting a man in the town.

Zara Williams, 25, of Da Vadill, Lerwick, Sharon Lowe, 48, of Law Lane, Lerwick, and Helen Moncrieff, 43, of Virkie, all pleaded not guilty when they appeared from custody on Monday.

They face a charge of assaulting a man on 30th March by pinning him to the ground, stomping on him and seizing him by the groin, according to court documents.

Honorary sheriff Malcolm Bell released the trio on bail with the added condition that they do not contact the complainer.

Lerwick Sheriff Court

