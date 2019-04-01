WATCh: Socks the Pony in April Fool fun film

Socks the Pony has become a media sensation again – this time starring in an April Fool production filmed on behalf of Promote Shetland.

The dancing Shetland Pony, who shot to fame some years back with his moon-walking moves on a mobile network ad, has appeared in a new jokey production made by local film-maker JJ Jamieson.

It follows a similar prank last year about a Shetland Pony “unicorn”.

Lauren Doughton – project manager for Promote Shetland at NB Communication – said on Monday morning that the film had already been shared 135 times.

“It was filmed by JJ Jamieson,” she said. “Not quite this time last year – in about May or June – we were chatting about what we might do in terms of video content.

“Last year we’d done a video about a Shetland Pony unicorn.”

A quick examination of what people were looking for when putting “Shetland” into Google revealed the popularity of Shetland Ponies on-line.

“We were chatting about what content we could put up around Shetland Ponies and we were reminiscing about Socks the Pony.”

The film sees a comedy TV reporter highlighting the pony’s rise to fame under “the bright lights of America” with shows such as Saturday Night Hay Fever, before succumbing to a 60 sugar-lumps-a-day habit.

Socks is then shown to take to the stage in London in plays such as Ponio and Juliet before making a return home to the isles.