2nd April 2019
Councillor’s ‘bloody good news’ after cancer scare

A councillor who was diagnosed with prostate cancer says he is celebrating “bloody good news” after being given the all clear.

Allison Duncan is reiterating his plea for people concerned about their health to get themselves checked out, insisting early diagnoses can help save lives.

The South Mainland member and vice-chairman of the integration joint board was diagnosed with the condition last year after he noticed a pain in his lower abdomen.

He underwent a blood test, a biopsy and then eventually an MRI scan in Aberdeen which confirmed he had cancer.

But luckily for Mr Duncan the cancer was described as a “slow growth”. It had been caught early and had not spread to other parts of his body.

Earlier this year he decided to speak out about his condition in the hope that he might encourage others to watch for changes.

Mr Duncan, who underwent an operation in January, now wants to stress again the importance of early intervention.

“I’ve got bloody good news. I’ve got the all clear,” he told The Shetland Times.

“I’ve had no medication before or after the operation. None whatsoever.”

He added: “If I can still encourage people who feel they have a problem to, please, go to the doctor, because if diagnosed early it can save lives.

“That’s what it’s all about, as far as I’m concerned.”

Mr Duncan said his blood count had come back at an “absolute minimal level”.

He was now awaiting a second meeting with his surgeon in the coming weeks, but stressed that was “standard procedure”.

Mr Duncan has also repeatedly praised the efforts of medical staff in Lerwick and Aberdeen who have given him treatment and care.

When first speaking out about his condition he stressed he “couldn’t sing their praises highly enough”.

Allison Duncan
Cancer Treatment
NHS

