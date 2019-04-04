5th April 2019
String chef wins national seafood competition

The String chef Akshay Borges has been named as the winner of Seafood Scotland’s #PrideofPlate competition.

The contest pitted Mr Borges against 9 other chefs from across Scotland, with his unique spin on a surf and turf dish made up of locally caught lobster, scallops, pork and shellfish capturing the imagination of voters.

Mr Borges will now be able to enjoy an all-expenses paid week long session with Michelin star chef, Gary Foulkes, at his acclaimed seafood restaurant Angler in London.

The competition, which was run via Seafood from Scotland’s Instagram account, asked professional chefs to share a proud seafood dish of their own creation.

Speaking about his win, Mr Borges expressed surprise, saying that he “cannot believe” he had won as he never wins anything.

“The chance to work with a diverse range of Scottish seafood alongside a chef of Gary Foulkes’ ability will be a brilliant experience and will help take my cooking and organisational skills to the next level.”

He also thanked those who had voted for him, saying that he had been “so chuffed and humbled” with the support he had received.

Four runners up from Orkney, North Uist, Edinburgh and Loch Lomond will also receive a chef goody bag containing a set of Wüsthof Silverpoint knives and other Seafood from Scotland prizes.

 

