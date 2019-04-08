8th April 2019
Amenity trust announces quartet of sponsors for this year’s boat week

The representatives from each main Shetland Boat Week sponsor. From left: Gemma Pearce (Ocean Kinetics), Sheila Keith (So Much to Sea), Melanie Henderson (Lerwick Port Authority) and Jane Leask (Serco NorthLink).

The four main sponsors for this year’s Shetland Boat Week in August have been announced by Shetland Amenity Trust.

They are Ocean Kinetics, Serco NorthLink Ferries, Lerwick Port Authority, and coming “aboard” this year, seafood marketing campaign So Much to Sea.

Each of the sponsors had natural connections with maritime activity and was able to offer activities, support and funding to the festival, the amenity trust stated.

Chairwoman Ruth Mackenzie said: “There is no other event which caters for the maritime traditions in this way and the support we receive from our sponsors is greatly appreciated.

“This enables us to give people of all ages, both local and visitors the opportunity to get out on the water, learn about the use of boats and facilitate skills development and retention for the traditional practices.”

The organisers are still keen to hear from anyone who has a traditional Shetland Model they would like to submit for the outdoor display at Hay’s Dock.

A recent appeal for volunteers to help deliver activities continues and anyone interested should get in touch with Emma Miller on 07753 806095 or email emma@realtaevents.co.uk

