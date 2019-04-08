8th April 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

SHEPD submits new proposal to ‘meet Shetland’s dual energy needs’

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Scottish Hydro Electric Power Distribution (SHEPD) has submitted a third application to Ofgem for a subsea cable as it bids to take control of Shetland’s energy needs.

The new proposal comes on the back of two significant victories this year for SHEPD, with Ofgem provisionally approving the long-awaited 600MW transmission link from Shetland to the mainland last month and the SIC choosing not to object to Viking Energy’s proposed wind turbine height increase in February.

Ofgem’s approval of the subsea cable hinges on Viking Energy securing a Contract for Difference (CfD) for its proposed windfarm during the next auction round which begins in May.

Currently Shetland relies on on-island resources, mainly the Lerwick Power Station, to provide all its energy demands.

SHEPD has been working on different proposals across the last decade in a bid to connect Shetland to the mainland’s energy supply, however, as the power station edges nearer to its expected closure.

Initially set to wind down in 2020, the decision was made to keep the station open until 2025 following Ofgem’s rejection of SHEPD’s plan for a 60MW subsea cable in 2017.

This new proposal involves a “whole system” solution which SHEPD says will offer the potential to meet Shetland’s dual needs of securing a future supply of energy as well as providing the opportunity to export the energy provided by the proposed Viking Energy windfarm.

• For full story see The Shetland Times on Friday.

Tags:
Lerwick Power Station
Ofgem
SHEPD
Viking Energy

More articles about Lerwick Power Station, Ofgem, SHEPD and Viking Energy

Ofgem provisionally approves 600MW cable
Ofgem provisionally approves 600MW cable
19/03/2019
Council will not object to Viking Energy proposal
Council will not object to Viking Energy proposal
20/02/2019
Sustainable makes plea to councillors over Viking’s plans to increase turbine size
Sustainable makes plea to councillors over Viking’s plans to increase turbine size
18/02/2019
Council adjourns Viking Energy decision
Council adjourns Viking Energy decision
13/02/2019
Campaigner’s last-ditch plea: Councillors, ‘be brave’ over Viking Energy windfarm
Campaigner’s last-ditch plea: Councillors, ‘be brave’ over Viking Energy windfarm
12/02/2019
SSEN Transmission submits Needs Case for Shetland link
SSEN Transmission submits Needs Case for Shetland link
05/10/2018

About Ryan Nicolson

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top