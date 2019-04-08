SHEPD submits new proposal to ‘meet Shetland’s dual energy needs’

Scottish Hydro Electric Power Distribution (SHEPD) has submitted a third application to Ofgem for a subsea cable as it bids to take control of Shetland’s energy needs.

The new proposal comes on the back of two significant victories this year for SHEPD, with Ofgem provisionally approving the long-awaited 600MW transmission link from Shetland to the mainland last month and the SIC choosing not to object to Viking Energy’s proposed wind turbine height increase in February.

Ofgem’s approval of the subsea cable hinges on Viking Energy securing a Contract for Difference (CfD) for its proposed windfarm during the next auction round which begins in May.

Currently Shetland relies on on-island resources, mainly the Lerwick Power Station, to provide all its energy demands.

SHEPD has been working on different proposals across the last decade in a bid to connect Shetland to the mainland’s energy supply, however, as the power station edges nearer to its expected closure.

Initially set to wind down in 2020, the decision was made to keep the station open until 2025 following Ofgem’s rejection of SHEPD’s plan for a 60MW subsea cable in 2017.

This new proposal involves a “whole system” solution which SHEPD says will offer the potential to meet Shetland’s dual needs of securing a future supply of energy as well as providing the opportunity to export the energy provided by the proposed Viking Energy windfarm.

