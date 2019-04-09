Shetland Arts to open shop at Sumburgh Airport

Shetland Arts has announced that it will be opening a new shop in Sumburgh Airport.

In a press release, the organisation said the outlet would be “selling locally made crafts” while also acting “as a box office for events” organised by the agency.

In partnership with Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) the “pop-up outlet” will be used to showcase work done by popular and contemporary craft artists in Shetland which will feature alongside products from the Shetland Times Bookshop and the Shetland Soap Company.

Shetland Arts said it was hoped the new shop would enable “tourists and those who live in the South Mainland to book and collect tickets locally” for events that take place in the isles.

Sumburgh Airport manager Andrew Farquhar said: “We are delighted to have Shetland Arts showcase local artists and products at Sumburgh Airport.

“This, along with the box office facility within the terminal building, will be a draw for both our passengers and locals alike.”

• For full story see The Shetland Times on Friday.