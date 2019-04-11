Pat on the back for council over green vehicle usage

Shetland Islands Council is one of the top local authorities in Scotland when it comes to using electric cars.

Figures obtained from a freedom of information request show 22.4 per cent of the SIC’s vehicles are electric or hybrid.

That is only slightly behind the top-ranking local authority, the Scottish Borders, which stands at 22.8 per cent.

Overall, fewer than one in 20 council vehicles across the country are electric.

Nationwide just 4.6 per cent of vehicles owned by local authorities in Scotland are electric or hybrid.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by the Liberal Democrats to all 32 local authorities showed that, of 17,140 vehicles, just 613 were electric (3.6 per cent) and 181 were hybrid (one per cent).

Separate findings revealed that Shetland motorists were slow on the uptake of electric cars compared with their Orkney counterparts.

Figures released from the Department of Transport revealing a total number of ultra-low emission vehicles (Ulevs) showed Shetland only had 46 compared with 217 in Orkney.

That equates to 27 Ulevs per 10,000 vehicles in the isles, some way behind Orkney’s 128.

