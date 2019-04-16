Auctioneers’ praise for NorthLink Ferries

With the tender deadline for the Northern Isles ferry contract fast approaching, Aberdeen & Northern Marts has paid tribute to the “positive contribution” current operator NorthLink Ferries has made to area’s agricultural industry.

The eight-year contract for routes between mainland Scotland and Orkney and Shetland – worth an estimated £370 million – is expected to be awarded in the summer, with Serco NorthLink one of three companies being considered by the Scottish government.

Head of livestock at the mart John Angus said: “We have a strong working relationship with NorthLink Ferries and are delighted with the high standard of service they deliver to our members and customers shipping cattle, sheep or ponies from the Orkney and Shetland Isles to Thainstone.

“The faultless standard of animal welfare, reliability and convenient service provided by their professional staff is something they excel at and should be proud of.”

Last year NorthLink shipped more than 132,000 sheep and 24,000 cattle, while 2017 saw more than 526,000 lane metres of freight shipped – the equivalent of nearly 39,000 articulated trailers.

